Celtics vs. Nuggets odds: NBA picks from expert who's 20-9 on Boston games

The Denver Nuggets go for a fourth straight win when they host the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 1.5 points, down from the opening of -3. The over-under is 204.5, down from 207.

SportsLine's senior analyst has a vast network of Vegas sources and has been covering the industry for two decades. He crushed sports books in the NBA last season, going 126-95-7 over the final five months for a huge profit.

Hartstein is also on a 20-9 run picking Celtics games. He was 2-0 the last week alone, picking Lakers +5 last Tuesday in a 108-107 upset win over Boston, and Boston +1 on Wednesday in a 113-102 Celtics victory over the Clippers.

Now, Hartstein puts his 20-9 hot streak on the line Monday.

He knows the Celtics (35-15) have lost five of six, with their lead in the East down to one game over the Raptors. The NBA's second-ranked defense has allowed 100-plus points in six of seven games, its worst stretch this season.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 36.7 points in the Celtics' past three losses, with only 20 points in their one win.

Denver (26-23) has won three in a row and climbed into the No. 8 spot in the West, just one game out of sixth. Nikola Jokic secured a triple-double in Saturday's 91-89 win over the Mavericks with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

Boston edged Denver 124-118 on Dec. 13, its highest-scoring output this season. Gary Harris scored a career-high 36 points in that one and Jamal Murray added 28. Harris leads the Nuggets with 17.3 points per game, one of eight players averaging 8.6 or more.

