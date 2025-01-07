The past two NBA champions clash when the Boston Celtics meet the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Denver won the 2022-23 title, while Boston claimed last season's championship. The Celtics (26-10), first in the Atlantic Division, have won three of their last four games. The Nuggets (20-14), second in the Northwest Division, have won four of five.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time series 60-40, but Denver has won the last three meetings. The Celtics are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 133-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Nuggets:

Celtics vs. Nuggets spread: Boston -5.5

Celtics vs. Nuggets over/under: 235.5 points

Celtics vs. Nuggets money line: Boston -222, Denver +182

BOS: The Celtics have hit the Under in 19 of their last 26 road games (+11.30 units)

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the Over in 22 of their last 32 games (+11.00 units)

Celtics vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. Nuggets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Strong forward Jayson Tatum registered a double-double in Sunday's 105-92 loss at Oklahoma City. In that game, he poured in 26 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and making two steals. He had 33 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 118-115 win at Minnesota on Thursday. In 33 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.4 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is another offensive weapon for Boston. In 29 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.5 minutes. In a 142-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 27, he poured in 44 points, while adding five rebounds, four steals and three assists. He had 31 points, six assists and four boards in a 123-114 loss to Indiana on Dec. 29. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is coming off back-to-back monster games. The ninth-year veteran just missed a triple-double with 46 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Saturday's 122-111 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. He scored 41 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists in a 113-110 loss to the Spurs on Friday. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 31.5 points, 13 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 37.1 minutes of action.

Point guard Jamal Murray has played well of late, including registering a double-double in a 132-121 win over the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30. In that game, he scored 20 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed four rebounds. He scored 34 points with five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 134-121 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 28. In 28 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36.7 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, projecting 227 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.i

So who wins Celtics vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 133-97 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.