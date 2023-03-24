Who's Playing
Indiana @ Boston
Current Records: Indiana 33-40; Boston 50-23
What to Know
This Friday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.21 points per game. They will square off against the Boston Celtics on the road at 7 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. Indiana isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Pacers sidestepped the Toronto Raptors for a 118-114 victory. Point guard Andrew Nembhard was the offensive standout of the contest for Indiana, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten assists. Nembhard had some trouble finding his footing against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Boston took their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday by a conclusive 132-109 score. Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and had 36 points along with eight rebounds.
The wins brought Indiana up to 33-40 and the Celtics to 50-23. The Pacers are 13-19 after wins this season, Boston 35-14.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $128.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Boston have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Indiana.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Boston 142 vs. Indiana 138
- Dec 21, 2022 - Indiana 117 vs. Boston 112
- Apr 01, 2022 - Boston 128 vs. Indiana 123
- Feb 27, 2022 - Indiana 128 vs. Boston 107
- Jan 12, 2022 - Boston 119 vs. Indiana 100
- Jan 10, 2022 - Boston 101 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 26, 2021 - Boston 118 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 29, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 27, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Boston 107
- Mar 10, 2020 - Boston 114 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 11, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Boston 117
- Apr 21, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 19, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 17, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Indiana 91
- Apr 14, 2019 - Boston 84 vs. Indiana 74
- Apr 05, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 29, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. Indiana 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 11, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Boston 91
- Dec 18, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Indiana 111
- Nov 25, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 22, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Nov 12, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 04, 2015 - Indiana 100 vs. Boston 98