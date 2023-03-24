Who's Playing

Indiana @ Boston

Current Records: Indiana 33-40; Boston 50-23

What to Know

This Friday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.21 points per game. They will square off against the Boston Celtics on the road at 7 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. Indiana isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Pacers sidestepped the Toronto Raptors for a 118-114 victory. Point guard Andrew Nembhard was the offensive standout of the contest for Indiana, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten assists. Nembhard had some trouble finding his footing against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Boston took their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday by a conclusive 132-109 score. Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and had 36 points along with eight rebounds.

The wins brought Indiana up to 33-40 and the Celtics to 50-23. The Pacers are 13-19 after wins this season, Boston 35-14.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

Odds

The Celtics are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Boston have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Indiana.