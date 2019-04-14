Celtics vs. Pacers odds, Game 1: 2019 NBA Playoff picks, predictions from model on 76-59 roll

The Boston Celtics have been criticized by some basketball observers for failing to play to their potential consistently, while the Indiana Pacers have been roundly praised for maximizing theirs. Now they meet in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Game 1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series takes place Sunday at TD Garden at 1 p.m. ET. The 4-seed Celtics (49-33) battled inconsistency most of the season, but finished strong by winning six of their final eight games. The 5-seed Pacers (48-34) persevered through the loss of a season-ending knee injury to star Victor Oladipo, who played just 36 games before going down. Boston is a seven-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 209.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds. Before you lock in your Celtics vs. Pacers picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 26 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 292-234 record on all top-rated picks.

Now, the model has dialed in on Celtics vs. Pacers.

The model knows the Celtics are eager to erase the memory of an erratic regular season with a deep playoff run. Last year, the injury-riddled club thrived in the face of adversity and came within one game of reaching the NBA Finals. They remained mostly healthy this year, with stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the fold, but struggled to maintain on-court chemistry amid reports of internal squabbling. But they appear to have hit their stride at the right time, with a solid stretch run that included two wins over the Pacers.

Both victories were crucial to securing home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2019. In a 117-97 victory on April 5 at Indiana, the Celtics used a dominant second quarter to take command and led the rest of the way. Hayward made all nine of his shots and scored 21 points, while Jayson Tatum had 22 points and seven rebounds.

However, Boston's recent dominance doesn't mean it's assured of covering the Celtics vs. Pacers spread in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

Last year, the Pacers pushed LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games before eventually coming up short in a series they controlled much of the way. This year, they have managed to remain a viable contender despite playing more than half the season without their best player.

They survived by playing stellar defense and sporting an unselfish offense that has six players averaging in double-figures, led by Bojan Bogdanovic at 18.0 points per game. After losing Oladipo, the Pacers allowed 108 points per 100 possessions, ranking No. 8 in the NBA.

