An Eastern Conference battle has the Boston Celtics (4-0) traveling to play the Indiana Pacers (1-3) on Wednesday. The defending champs are rolling and have won four games in a row to open the season. On Monday, the Celtics topped the Milwaukee Bucks 119-108. It hasn't been the same case for Indiana, as the Pacers have dropped four games in a row. In their last outing, the Orlando Magic beat the Pacers 119-115.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana is set for 7 p.m. ET. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5.

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Boston -7.5

Celtics vs. Pacers over/under: 233.5 points

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Boston -292, Indiana +235

IND: The Indiana Pacers have hit the 1H money line in 15 of their last 17 games at home

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 4Q Under in 67 of their last 98 games

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum creates his own shot and can score at will. His jumper is smooth and has the power to finish in the lane. The five-time All-Star logs 28.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's already scored 35-plus points twice this season. On Oct. 26 versus the Pistons, Tatum had 37 points, four boards and made six 3-pointers.

Guard Jaylen Brown is another dynamic scoring force. Brown's defensive prowess is elite and he thrives when attacking downhill. The California product puts up 26 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In his last outing, Brown dropped 30 points, six boards and four assists.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam is a strong presence in the frontcourt. He leads the team in points (18.5) with 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. In his last outing, Siakam dropped a season-high 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He's also knocked down at least two 3-pointers in back-to-back games.

Center Myles Turner (questionable, ankle) is an additional threat in the frontcourt. Turner is able to stretch the floor and uses his length to be a reliable shot blocker. The Texas product logs 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and two blocks per game. On Oct. 23 against the Pistons, Turner had 20 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and made three 3-pointers.

