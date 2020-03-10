Celtics vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 10 predictions from proven model on 51-32 roll

The Boston Celtics (42-21) visit the Indiana Pacers (39-25) for an intriguing matchup between playoff-bound teams on Tuesday evening. The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (hamstring) in the game, with Robert Williams (back) listed as probable. For the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon (quad) is out, Doug McDermott (toe) is doubtful and Victor Oladipo (knee) is questionable.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list Boston as a 2.5-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215 in the latest Pacers vs. Celtics odds.

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Pacers over-under: 215 points

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Celtics -137, Pacers +115

BOS: The Celtics are 1-3-1 against the spread in the last five games

IND: The Pacers are 3-1-1 against the spread in the last five games

Why the Celtics can cover

The model knows that the Celtics are strong on both ends of the floor. Boston has a top-five offense in the NBA, scoring 113.3 points per 100 possessions despite myriad injuries this season. The Celtics rank in the top eight in turnover avoidance and offensive rebounding, with the Pacers placing as a bottom-10 unit in protecting the defensive glass. On the other end, Boston's defense has been special this season, including a No. 4 mark in overall defensive efficiency.

The Celtics are a top-five team in shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation, using their athleticism and activity to their advantage. Boston sometimes struggles in defensive rebounding, but the Pacers hardly ever create second-chance opportunities, ranking No. 27 in the NBA on the offensive glass.

Why the Pacers can cover

Even so, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Celtics vs. Pacers spread. The model also knows that the Pacers have two-way strength and an impressive 21-10 overall mark at home this season. Indiana is a quality shooting team, ranking No. 7 in the NBA in shooting efficiency, and the Pacers are also No. 5 in the NBA in turnover rate, giving the ball away on only 13.3 percent of their possessions.

Domantas Sabonis, averaging 18.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, earned an All-Star bid with his strong play this season, and TJ Warren is leading the Pacers in scoring at 18.6 points per game with 53 percent shooting. On the defensive side, Indiana is also quite potent, ranking No. 7 in the NBA in overall defensive rating at 108.4 points allowed per 100 possessions.

How to make Celtics vs. Pacers picks

