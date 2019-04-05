Celtics vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from model on 69-52 run

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers host Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics on Friday, with tipoff from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse set for 8 p.m. ET. These two teams have identical records, and the winner will own the tiebreaker for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers and Celtics are nearly locked in as first round playoff opponents, and whomever is able to grab the coveted 4-seed will get home court advantage in the opening round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Boston is listed as a one-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 213 in the latest Celtics vs Pacers odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Pacers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Boston has played much better than Indiana lately.

The model is well aware that Boston has played much better than Indiana lately. The Celtics beat the Pacers just a week ago and have wins in four of their last five games. Indiana, meanwhile, has a 2-3 record over its past five and the late-season skid has dropped them from the No. 3 seed in the East to No. 5.

Irving hung 30 points in his last meeting against the Pacers and could be in store for another big performance Friday against an Indiana team that may be without its starting backcourt combo, as both Darren Collison (groin) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) are questionable.

Another big factor will be the health of Al Horford, who is probable with knee soreness. He has missed three of Boston's seven games over the last two weeks, but when he plays, he's been quite effective. He's averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists during that time, while also bringing the energy on the defensive end of the floor.

But just because Boston is hitting its stride late in the season doesn't mean it'll cover the Celtics vs. Pacers spread on Friday.

The model is also well aware of how important home court advantage has been for the Pacers this season. Indiana has already beaten Boston at Bankers Life Fieldhouse once, and its 29-10 record at home is the sixth-best in the NBA. The Pacers have a 59 percent cover rate at home, compared to Boston's 43.2 percent on the road. That cover rate climbs all the way to 71.2 percent as a home underdog, as the Pacers are on Friday night.

Turner, specifically, has been better at home, averaging more points, rebounds, blocks, and steals, while also shooting a scorching 43 percent from 3-point range. He has been on fire lately, averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly three blocks over the past two weeks. The Pacers are 17-6 when Turner scores more than 15 points.

