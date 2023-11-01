The Indiana Pacers (2-1) will try to spring a big upset when they face the Boston Celtics (3-0) on Wednesday night. Indiana won its first two games of the season before losing to Chicago in a 112-105 final on Monday. Boston has won all three of its games, including a 126-107 blowout at Washington earlier this week. The Celtics have not won four straight games to open a season since 2009, when they won six straight games.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 234.5 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Celtics -11.5

Celtics vs. Pacers over/under: 234.5 points

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Celtics: -636, Pacers: +448

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is coming off its best performance of the season, cruising to a 126-107 road win at Washington. Jaylen Brown poured in 27 points in the first half, tying the franchise record with seven 3-pointers before intermission. The Celtics led 42-19 at the end of the first quarter, allowing them to rest some starters in the second half.

Jayson Tatum added 33 points on Monday, while new addition Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15. Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds through his first three games with Boston, despite working his way back into top form after missing the FIBA World Cup this summer. The Celtics have won eight of their last nine home games against the Pacers and 15 of the last 19 meetings overall. Meanwhile, Indiana could be shorthanded as Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin (elbow) and Jalen Smith (knee) are all questionable.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana knows what it is like to blow out Washington, as the Pacers scored 143 points in a 23-point win over the Wizards in their season opener. They added a double-digit win at Cleveland last Saturday, holding the Cavaliers to just 12 points in the second quarter. Star point guard Haliburton leads Indiana with 20.0 points, 12.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Veteran center Myles Turner gives Indiana an elite paint presence, averaging a double-double with 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds. The Celtics are coming off a blowout win, but they won their first two games of the season by single digits. They have only covered the spread once in their last five home games, and Indiana has covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Celtics picks

