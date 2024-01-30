The Indiana Pacers (27-20) and the Boston Celtics (36-11) link up in an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday. The Pacers are playing well right now, winners of three straight games, and on Sunday Indiana defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 116-110. On the flip side, Boston continues to be one of the best teams in the NBA as it currently owns the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Myles Turner (back) and Bennedict Mathurin (toe) are all questionable for Indiana.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 7-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 245. Before making any Celtics vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Boston vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -7

Pacers vs. Celtics Over-Under: 245 points

Pacers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -278, Indiana +226

BOS: The Celtics have hit the money line in 21 of their last 23 home games

IND: The Pacers have hit the Team Total Over in 46 of their last 71 games



Pacers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is such a commanding offensive talent. Tatum has great footwork, has the jumper to consistently space the floor, and the Duke product also rebounds well for the Celtics. He's 11th in the league in scoring (26.8) with a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. On Saturday, Tatum dropped 21 points and 11 boards.

Guard Jaylen Brown is another athletic scorer who gets downhill in a flash and has the athleticism to soar above the rim with no hesitation. The 27-year-old logs 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. On Jan. 22 versus the Dallas Mavericks, Brown notched 34 points, four assists, and two blocks. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam recently joined the Pacers, and he is an impactful force with good agility for his size. The New Mexico State product averages 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and five assists per game. On Jan. 25 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Siakam dropped 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. This was another example of Siakam's ability to impact the game in many different ways.

Guard Mathurin (questionable) generates offense in a variety of ways. Mathurin is an aggressive slasher with a nice shooting touch as a shooter on the perimeter. The 2022 first-round pick puts up 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Mathurin racked up 24 points and seven rebounds. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 240 total points. It's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see who to pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-30 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.