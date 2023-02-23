The NBA resumes its regular season schedule on Thursday evening with an intriguing slate of matchups. The Boston Celtics visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers in the first game after the All-Star break for both teams. Boston is 42-17 overall, leading the Eastern Conference, and 18-10 on the road this season. Indiana is 26-34 overall and 18-14 in home games in 2022-23.

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Celtics -8

Celtics vs. Pacers over/under: 233.5 points

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Celtics -350, Pacers +275

BOS: The Celtics are 15-13 against the spread in road games

IND: The Pacers are 19-13 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is a tremendous two-way team, ranking in the top four of the NBA in offensive and defensive efficiency. That leads to the NBA's best win-loss record and point differential, with Boston putting up gaudy offensive numbers. The Celtics make 15.9 3-pointers per game, second-most in the NBA, and Boston is in the top six in 3-point accuracy (37.8%). The Celtics also rank near the top of the league with 26.4 assists and 13.5 turnovers per game, and Boston is facing an Indiana defense that is in the bottom five of the league in defensive rebound rate (68.9%), 3-point accuracy allowed (37.4%) and assists allowed (26.3 per game).

On defense, Boston sits atop the league in defensive rebound rate, securing 75.2% of available rebounds, and the Celtics also lead the NBA in giving up fewer than 21 free throw attempts per game. Boston also contests shots at a high level, with opponents shooting 46.6% from the field, 53.1% from 2-point range, and 35.3% from 3-point distance this season.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana's offense is keyed by Tyrese Haliburton. The All-Star guard is averaging 19.9 points and 10.1 assists per game this season, and Haliburton is a threat from 3-point range in shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. He engineers a team that leads the NBA with 18.8 fast break points per game, and Indiana is in the top eight of the league with 26.4 assists per game. Indiana is in the top 10 in free throw accuracy at 79.6%, with the Pacers securing nearly 29% of available offensive rebounds.

Boston is in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation (12.6 per game) and steals (6.3 per game), allowing Indiana to potentially operate freely on the offensive end. On defense, the Pacers rely on havoc creation, ranking in the top five of the league in turnovers created (15.7 per game) and blocked shots (5.8 per game), and that can level the playing field against a superior opponent.

