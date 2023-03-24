An Eastern Conference affair takes place when the Boston Celtics (50-23) host the Indiana Pacers (33-40) on Friday evening. The Pacers halted their two-game losing streak on Wednesday when Indiana beat the Toronto Raptors 118-114. Boston has won three of its past four matchups, and on March 21, the Celtics topped the Sacramento Kings 132-109. Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is questionable for the Pacers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as a 12-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Celtics odds. The over/under for total points is 234.5.

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -12

Pacers vs. Celtics Over-Under: 234.5 points

Pacers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -800, Indiana +550

IND: Pacers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

BOS: Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a losing road record



Why the Celtics can cover



Forward Jayson Tatum is an exceptional and impactful three-level scorer. Tatum uses his size (6-foot-8) and length to shoot right over defenders. The Duke product has a knack for breaking down defenses, ranking sixth in the NBA in scoring (30.1) with 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. On Tuesday versus the Kings, Tatum dropped 36 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon brings a high IQ and two-way abilities off the bench for Boston. Brogdon makes the right read as a passer with a solid jumper from downtown. The 30-year-old averages 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. On March 18 against the Utah Jazz, he racked up 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Why the Pacers can cover

Center Myles Turner has solid quickness and movement skills for a big. Turner owns a smooth jumper and stretches the floor consistently. The Texas product also defends the rim with ease, ranking fifth in the NBA in blocks (2.3). Additionally, he averages 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and shoots 37% from 3-point land. In the March 9 contest against the Houston Rockets, Turner logged 21 points, five rebounds, and seven blocks.

Guard Buddy Hield is a superb marksman on the perimeter who thrives as a floor spacer due to his stout shooting range and smooth release. The Oklahoma product averages 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and shoots 42% from beyond the arc. On March 16 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Hield finished with 20 points, six assists, and knocked down three 3-pointers.

