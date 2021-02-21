The Boston Celtics will open a three-game road trip when they pay a visit to the skidding New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. The Celtics (15-14) have won two of three following a 3-7 stretch that included consecutive defeats to the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans (12-17) have won only once in their last six games and completely unraveled in the final 12 minutes against Phoenix on Friday night.

Celtics vs. Pelicans spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Pelicans over-under: 232 points

Celtics vs. Pelicans money line: Celtics -150; Pelicans +130

BOS: Celtics PG Kemba Walker has hit 17 of 31 3-pointers in the last four games

NO: The Pelicans are only 12-9 this season when holding a double-digit lead

Why the Celtics can cover



Kemba Walker continues to sit out back-to-backs due to his ailing knee, but the point guard is in the midst of his best stretch of the season. He scored a season-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting and buried 5-of-8 3-pointers against Atlanta on Friday after sitting out vs. the Hawks on Wednesday. It was Walker's third 20-point outing in four games, a span in which he's averaging 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

While Boston is heavily reliant on the high-scoring duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it received a much-needed boost from the forward line Friday. Tristan Thompson scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting while center Daniel Theis hit 7-of-9 shots en route to a 14-point, eight-rebound night. Reserve center Robert Williams added a spark off the bench with 12 points, seven boards and four blocked shots.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Zion Williamson continues to score at will, shooting at least 50 percent from the floor for the 10th consecutive game in Friday's setback. Topping the team at 25.0 points per game, the second-year forward has been especially productive during the Pelicans' recent slump, averaging 31.8 points over his last six contests. That includes scoring a career-high 36 points twice in that span for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick.

Second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram (23.6 points per game) netted a team-high 25 points on Friday, marking the 10th time in 11 games he has scored at least 20. Guard Lonzo Ball connected on 11-of-22 3-point attempts while scoring 21 points in each of the last two games to boost his season average to 14.3 per game. He had 12 assists Friday for his first double-double of the season and added three steals and two blocked shots.

