The Boston Celtics will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 23-23 overall and 13-7 at home, while New Orleans is 20-25 overall and 6-14 on the road. The Pelicans have won the last two matchups between the teams.

Boston is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230.5.

Celtics vs. Pelicans spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics vs. Pelicans over-under: 230.5 points

Celtics vs. Pelicans money line: Boston 165, New Orleans -145



What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, 111-94. Jayson Tatum (27 points) and Jaylen Brown (25 points) were the top scorers for the Celtics. Brown, however, will not play on Tuesday because of a hip injury. Boston dominated the fourth quarter on Saturday, outscoring OKC 35-14. The Celtics shot .458 from the field in the win.

The Celtics will be aiming for a third consecutive win on Monday. Evan Fournier, who was acquired from Orlando last week, is questionable for Monday's game due to health and safety protocols. He has yet to make his Boston debut.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans beat the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, 112-103. Zion Williamson had 38 points and six assists along with five rebounds. He has scored 77 points in his past two games. Williamson has scored 20-plus points in 23 straight games, the longest streak in NBA history for a player under 21 years old.

The Pelicans have won three of their past four games. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has scored 18-plus points in four of his last six games. The Pelicans lead the NBA in offensive rebounds per game (11.6). Lonzo Ball (hip) is questionable for Monday's game.

How to make Pelicans vs. Celtics picks

