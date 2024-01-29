The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. Boston is 35-11 overall and 20-2 at home, while New Orleans is 26-20 overall and 12-10 on the road. The Celtics are 18-2 in their last 20 games at home. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Celtics vs. Pelicans spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics vs. Pelicans over/under: 234.5 points

Celtics vs. Pelicans money line: Celtics: -350, Pelicans: +275

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans suffered a bruising 141-117 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans have not had much luck with the Bucks recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met. The Pelicans struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Bucks posted 30 assists.

The Pelicans are 2-4 in their last six games and they've lost four of their last five meetings against the Celtics. Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 116.7 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, the Celtics unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 115-96 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Celtics didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, the Celtics will enter Monday's matchup confident they can secure the victory at home. Boston is led by Jayson Tatum, who's averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He's knocking down 46.8% of his field goals this season.

