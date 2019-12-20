Celtics vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Boston

Current Records: Detroit 11-17; Boston 18-7

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between the Pistons and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Pistons falling 112-99, it was darn close. The Pistons got a solid performance out of C Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which Drummond has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 win. PG Kemba Walker was the offensive standout of the game for the Celtics, as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points and five boards.

Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out (Boston is favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Detroit against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Detroit came up short against the Celtics when the two teams previously met in February, falling 118-110. Can Detroit avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.75

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Boston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.