Celtics vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Celtics vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Boston
Current Records: Detroit 11-17; Boston 18-7
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Boston Celtics in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between the Pistons and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Pistons falling 112-99, it was darn close. The Pistons got a solid performance out of C Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which Drummond has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 win. PG Kemba Walker was the offensive standout of the game for the Celtics, as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points and five boards.
Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out (Boston is favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Detroit against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.
Detroit came up short against the Celtics when the two teams previously met in February, falling 118-110. Can Detroit avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.75
Odds
The Celtics are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Feb 13, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Boston 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Oct 27, 2018 - Boston 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Feb 23, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 10, 2017 - Boston 91 vs. Detroit 81
- Nov 27, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Boston 108
- Feb 26, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 30, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Nov 30, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Boston 114
- Nov 19, 2016 - Boston 94 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 03, 2016 - Boston 102 vs. Detroit 95
- Jan 06, 2016 - Detroit 99 vs. Boston 94
- Dec 26, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Dec 16, 2015 - Detroit 119 vs. Boston 116
