The Boston Celtics will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 13-11 overall and 6-3 at home, while Detroit is 6-19 overall and 1-11 on the road. The teams split their first two meetings this season.

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Celtics -8

Celtics vs. Pistons over-under: 211.5 points

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston coasted past the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, 120-106. Semi Ojeleye shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 24 points and six rebounds, and Jayson Tatum had 17 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds. Ojeleye and Payton Pritchard (20 points) made six 3-pointers each, becoming the first pair of teammates in franchise history to make at least six 3-pointers in the same game.

Jaylen Brown double-doubled with 12 points and a career-high 10 assists on Thursday, The Celtics have split their last four games. Kemba Walker (knee injury management) will not play on Friday.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit took a hard 111-95 fall against the Pacers on Thursday. The Pistons were outscored 59-43 in the second half. Jerami Grant played for 35 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-17 shooting and four turnovers. Detroit was held to to 44.7 shooting overall and 17.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Pistons have lost five of their past six games. Grant scored 46 points in the first two games vs. the Celtics this season. Mason Plumlee (elbow) and Sekou Doumbouya (concussion) will not play Friday.

