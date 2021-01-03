The Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons in an Eastern Conference clash on Sunday afternoon. The same two teams faced off in Detroit on Friday, with the Pistons knocking off the Celtics for their first win of the 2020-21 season. Boston is now 3-3 this season, with a 1-2 mark on the road. Kemba Walker (knee), Romeo Langford (wrist) and Javonte Green (protocols) will miss Sunday's game for the Celtics.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in Detroit. William Hill Sportsbook lists Boston as 7.5-point road favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds. Before you make any Pistons vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Pistons. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Pistons vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Celtics -7.5

BOS: The Celtics are 3-3 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons are 2-1 against the spread in conference games

Why the Celtics can cover



The Celtics have the bones of a top-tier team on both ends of the floor and, in a larger sample, they were tremendous on both offense and defense in 2019-20. So far in 2020-21, Boston is a top-eight offensive team, scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions, and that comes with top-10 marks in turnover rate (13.7 percent) and offensive rebound rate (27.8 percent). The Celtics can also take advantage of Detroit's propensity to put opponents on the free throw line, with the Pistons ranking last in the NBA in free throw rate allowed.

Defensively, Boston is above-average at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 16.8 percent of possessions, and Detroit is near the bottom of the league in both offensive efficiency (1.056 points per possession) and effective field goal percentage (49.2 percent).

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons have struggled at times, including a bout with early-season injuries, but Detroit is receiving high-end contributions from a pair of newcomers. Jerami Grant leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.0 points per game, and he adds 5.6 rebounds per contest. Mason Plumlee leads the team in rebounding, producing 11.2 rebounds per game, and he is an efficient ball mover offensively. As a team, the Pistons are above-average on the offensive glass, rebounding 27.8 percent of their own misses, and Boston is a below-average defensive rebounding team.

The Pistons are also strong in the area of ball security, committing a turnover on only 14.3 percent of possessions. Defensively, Detroit is also strong on the boards, grabbing 77.8 percent of missed shots by its opponents. Detroit should also be able to generate free throw attempts against a Celtics team that ranks near the bottom of the league in free throw rate allowed.

How to make Celtics vs. Pistons picks

SportsLine's model is projecting Jayson Tatum to pace the Celtics with 25 points, while Derrick Rose adds 14 points and four assists for the Pistons. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.