The Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Boston has scored at least 102 points in every game this season, including its 109-106 win at Memphis on Monday. Meanwhile, Detroit is coming off a win over Oklahoma City, but the Pistons are winless on the road this year.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227. Before entering any Pistons vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Pistons:

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 227 points

Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Boston -800, Detroit +550

Celtics vs. Pistons picks: See picks here

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has been rolling offensively throughout the season, which is one reason why the Celtics are on a three-game winning streak coming into this matchup. They have scored at least 102 points in every game and at least 109 in every win, which includes Monday's 109-106 final at Memphis. Star Jayson Tatum poured in 39 points on 12 of 25 shooting from the floor and Boston's defense came up with a key stop in the final seconds.

The Celtics held Memphis guard Ja Morant to just three points in the fourth quarter. Tatum leads the Celtics with 31.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart are each scoring in double figures as well. Boston won three out of its four games against Detroit last season, and the Pistons are winless away from home this season.

Why the Pistons can cover

Boston has played three of its last four games on the road, with one of those being an overtime loss at Cleveland and another one being Monday's close call at Memphis. The Celtics are going to be worn down heading into this matchup, while Detroit is coming off a two-game homestand. The Pistons also have some momentum going on the road after winning and covering the spread in a 112-103 upset win over Oklahoma City on Monday.

Saddiq Bey scored 25 points against the Thunder, marking the fourth time this season that he has led the team in scoring. Rookie center Jalen Duren became the youngest player since Dwight Howard (2004) to record a double-double earlier this year, and he has returned following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

How to make Pistons vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.