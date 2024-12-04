We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is 17-4 overall and 8-2 at home, while Detroit is 9-14 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Celtics have dominated this series in recent years, winning 10 consecutive games against the Pistons.

The Celtics are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 116-80 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit-Boston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 221.5 points

Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Celtics: -1010, Pistons: +653

Celtics vs. Pistons picks: See picks here

Celtics vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. Everything went their way against the Heat as the Celtics made off with a 108-89 win. The margin of victory was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 9.5 in Boston's favor.

The Celtics' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Payton Pritchard led the charge by going 10 for 17 en route to 25 points, five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Brown, who recorded 29 points and seven rebounds. For the season, Brown is averaging 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are coming off a painful 128-107 defeat at the hands of the Bucks on Tuesday. Detroit was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 78-59. Guard Cade Cunningham was effective in the loss, recording 23 points, six assists and five rebounds. Cunningham is averaging 23.5 points, 8.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. He's knocking down 44.8% of his field goals and 38.1% of his 3-point attempts.

Guard Jaden Ivey has also been effective for the Pistons this season. The 22-year-old ranks second on the team in scoring with 18.0 points per game. Ivey stuffed the stat sheet in the Oct. 26 meeting against the Celtics, finishing with 26 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 116-80 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.