The Boston Celtics aim to right the ship when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening. Boston retains the best record in the Eastern Conference at 37-16, but the Celtics are just 2-4 in the last six games. The Celtics face a Pistons team that is scuffling as well, with Detroit entering at 14-40 overall and 7-20 at home. Marcus Smart (ankle) and Danilo Gallinari (knee) are out for the Celtics, with Luke Kornet (ankle) listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (tibia) and Marvin Bagley III (hand) are out for the Pistons, with Isaiah Stewart (hip) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 11-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds. Before making any Pistons vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 52-28 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Pistons and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Celtics -11

Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 230 points

Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Celtics -600, Pistons +430

BOS: The Celtics are 13-13 against the spread in road games

DET: The Pistons are 10-15-1 against the spread in home games

Celtics vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston has a high-powered offense, ranking in the top five of the NBA in overall efficiency with plenty of star power and shotmaking capability. The Celtics are also elite on defense, giving up only 110.6 points per 100 possessions to land in the top five of the league. Boston leads the NBA in free throw prevention (20.5 attempts allowed per game) and defensive rebound rate (74.7%) this season, and the Celtics are in the top five in assists allowed (22.7 per game) and blocked shots (5.4 game).

Opponents are shooting only 46.5% from the field against the Celtics, and Boston gives up only 12.8 fast break points and 48.4 points in the paint per game. This is also a favorable matchup for Boston's defense against an underwhelming Detroit offense. The Pistons are in the bottom tier of the league in offensive efficiency, scoring fewer than 1.11 points per possession. Detroit also finds itself in the bottom five in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game this season.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are keyed by a sharpshooter in Bojan Bogdanovic. The veteran forward is averaging 21.4 points per game this season, and Bogdanovic is shooting 41.9% from 3-point range on the way to a stellar 61.9% true shooting mark. Detroit boosts its offense with the league's best free throw creation, averaging 27.1 attempts per game. The Pistons are also in the top 10 of the NBA in second-chance points (15.1 per game) and offensive rebound rate (29.0%), with Detroit bringing a great deal of physicality and athleticism to the table.

Boston struggles to create havoc on defense, ranking in the bottom three of the NBA in turnover creation (12.7 per game) and steals (6.4 per game). Detroit is above-average in steals (7.3 per game) on defense, and the Pistons have the benefit of home-court advantage in this tilt.

How to make Pistons vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 237 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.