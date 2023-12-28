An Eastern Conference affair has the Detroit Pistons (2-28) going on the road to play the Boston Celtics (23-6) on Thursday. The Pistons are in the midst of a massive slump as they have lost an NBA single-season record of 27 games in a row. On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets beat Detroit 118-112, while Boston is on a three-game win streak. On Christmas Day, the Celtics knocked off the Lakers 126-115. Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (back contusion) are questionable for the Celtics, while Isaiah Stewart (toe) is out for Detroit.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 17-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 230.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Pistons picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Pistons vs. Celtics spread: Boston -17

Pistons vs. Celtics Over-Under: 230.5 points

Pistons vs. Celtics money line: Boston -1559, Detroit +883

DET: Has hit the 1Q Game Total Over in 26 of its last 40 games

BOS: Has hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 58 of its last 96 games



Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's offense rolls into this contest sixth in the NBA in total points (120.1). The Celtics have scored over 120 total points in five of the last six games. Tatum has been a relentless scorer from all three levels. His jumper is smooth and does a great job on the glass. The Duke product is 10th in the NBA in scoring (26.9) with 8.5 rebounds per game.

In his last outing, he finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Meanwhile, Brown is an athletic bucket-getter. The 27-year-old gets downhill with his elusiveness to avoid contact at the rim. He averages 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He's logged at least 24 points in four of his last five games. On Dec. 20 against the Sacramento Kings, Brown totaled 28 points, five boards, and six assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham is able to control the pace with outstanding playmaking ability. Cunningham has the ball handles to consistently get into the lane and score at will. The 2021 first-overall pick is 11th in the NBA in assists (7) with 23 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. In his last outing against the Nets, the 22-year-old dropped 41 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Jaden Ivey is another contributor in the backcourt. Ivey has great speed in the open court before exploding down the lane. The Purdue product also plays feisty defense with a knack for getting into passing lanes. Ivey averages 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. On Dec. 21 versus the Jazz, he racked up 24 points, seven assists, and three steals.

