The Detroit Pistons are set to host the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 32-26 overall and 15-13 at home, while Boston is 42-16 overall and 24-6 on the road. Both teams are riding lengthy winning streaks. Detroit has won seven straight games, and is looking to build off its 106-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Boston has won six straight, after beating the Toronto Raptors 111-101 on Tuesday. The Pistons are 33-24-1 and the Celtics are 26-32 against the spread this season.

Tipoff in Detroit is at 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds, and the over/under is 226 points.

Pistons vs. Celtics spread: Pistons +4

Pistons vs. Celtics over/under: 226 points

Pistons vs. Celtics money line: Pistons: +153, Celtics: -185

Why the Pistons can cover

The Celtics are hoping to do what the Clippers couldn't on Monday: put an end to the Pistons' winning streak, which now stands at seven games. The Pistons came out on top against the Clippers by a score of 106-97. The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Cade Cunningham, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds.

Cunningham has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games. The former No. 1 overall pick enters Wednesday averaging 25.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game. Center Jalen Duren is averaging a double-double for Detroit with per game averages of 11.1 points and 10.3 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Meanwhile, the Celtics entered their contest with the Raptors on Tuesday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They cruised to a 111-101 victory over Toronto. The Celtics' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Derrick White, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus five assists and three steals.

The Celtics once again look like one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Boston currently sits in second place, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers. Six-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum leads the way for the Celtics averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Celtics picks

