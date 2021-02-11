Who's Playing

Toronto @ Boston

Current Records: Toronto 12-13; Boston 12-11

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road for the sixth straight game as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. They know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully the Boston Celtics like a good challenge.

Everything went Toronto's way against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday as they made off with a 137-115 victory. Toronto's shooting guard Norman Powell was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 28 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the game between the Celtics and the Utah Jazz on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Boston falling 122-108 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Boston's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 33 points along with eight rebounds.

Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Toronto's win lifted them to 12-13 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 12-11. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston and Toronto both have 14 wins in their last 28 games.