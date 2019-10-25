Celtics vs. Raptors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: Boston 0-1; Toronto 1-0

Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; Toronto 58-24

What to Know

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between Boston and Toronto at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Celtics had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. The matchup between the Celtics and Philadelphia was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Celtics falling 107-93. PG Kemba Walker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only 12 points in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Toronto ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They were able to grind out a solid win over New Orleans on Tuesday, winning 130-122. That result was just more of the same for the Raptors, who also won the last time these teams played (March 8th).

The Celtics suffered a grim 118-95 defeat to the Raptors when the two teams last met in February. Maybe Boston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 16 games against Boston.