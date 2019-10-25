Celtics vs. Raptors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: Boston 0-1; Toronto 1-0
Last Season Records: Boston 49-33; Toronto 58-24
What to Know
An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between Boston and Toronto at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Celtics had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. The matchup between the Celtics and Philadelphia was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Celtics falling 107-93. PG Kemba Walker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only 12 points in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Toronto ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They were able to grind out a solid win over New Orleans on Tuesday, winning 130-122. That result was just more of the same for the Raptors, who also won the last time these teams played (March 8th).
The Celtics suffered a grim 118-95 defeat to the Raptors when the two teams last met in February. Maybe Boston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Toronto have won ten out of their last 16 games against Boston.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Boston 95
- Jan 16, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Toronto 108
- Nov 16, 2018 - Boston 123 vs. Toronto 116
- Oct 19, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 04, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Boston 78
- Mar 31, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 06, 2018 - Toronto 111 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 12, 2017 - Boston 95 vs. Toronto 94
- Feb 24, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 01, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 10, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 09, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - Boston 91 vs. Toronto 79
- Mar 18, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 20, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 30, 2015 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 103
