Who's Playing

Toronto @ Boston

Current Records: Toronto 17-18; Boston 18-17

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 9 of last year. Toronto might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Boston at 7 p.m. ET March 4 at TD Garden. The Celtics should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.

Toronto has to be aching after a bruising 129-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of shooting guard Norman Powell, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 117-112 victory. Point guard Kemba Walker and center Robert Williams were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points and six assists and the latter had 13 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Toronto is now 17-18 while Boston sits at 18-17. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.9 on average. The Celtics have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Toronto.