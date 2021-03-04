Who's Playing
Toronto @ Boston
Current Records: Toronto 17-18; Boston 18-17
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 9 of last year. Toronto might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Boston at 7 p.m. ET March 4 at TD Garden. The Celtics should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.
Toronto has to be aching after a bruising 129-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of shooting guard Norman Powell, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 117-112 victory. Point guard Kemba Walker and center Robert Williams were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points and six assists and the latter had 13 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Toronto is now 17-18 while Boston sits at 18-17. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.9 on average. The Celtics have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Toronto.
- Feb 11, 2021 - Boston 120 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 04, 2021 - Boston 126 vs. Toronto 114
- Sep 11, 2020 - Boston 92 vs. Toronto 87
- Sep 09, 2020 - Toronto 125 vs. Boston 122
- Sep 07, 2020 - Boston 111 vs. Toronto 89
- Sep 05, 2020 - Toronto 100 vs. Boston 93
- Sep 03, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Boston 103
- Sep 01, 2020 - Boston 102 vs. Toronto 99
- Aug 30, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Toronto 94
- Aug 07, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 25, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. Toronto 102
- Oct 25, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 26, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Boston 95
- Jan 16, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Toronto 108
- Nov 16, 2018 - Boston 123 vs. Toronto 116
- Oct 19, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 04, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Boston 78
- Mar 31, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 06, 2018 - Toronto 111 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 12, 2017 - Boston 95 vs. Toronto 94
- Feb 24, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 01, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 10, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 09, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - Boston 91 vs. Toronto 79
- Mar 18, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 20, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 30, 2015 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 103