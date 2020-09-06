The second round series between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics has been a perfect example of how quickly momentum can change in the NBA. With less than a second remaining in Game 3, it looked like the Celtics were on their way to a 3-0 series lead over the defending champions -- a lead that has never been overcome in league history. Then, OG Anunoby hit a buzzer-beater to win the game, and potentially save the season for Toronto. The Raptors were able to pull out a win in Game 4 too, and now the series is tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

On Monday night, the Raptors will be looking to win their third straight and move to within one game of their second straight Eastern Conference Finals appearance, while the Celtics will try to recapture the lead in a series that once looked like it belonged to them. That said, here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between the Raptors and Celtics.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Sept. 7 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 7 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Celtics -1 | Over/Under: 212 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Raptors: In Game 5, the Raptors will look to continue what they've been doing the previous two games: playing solid defense and knocking down shots. The Raptors clearly weren't rattled after falling behind 2-0 in the series, as they have experience in that scenario. Just last season the Raptors came back after trailing the Bucks 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals to win the series and punch their ticket to the Finals. They will obviously be looking to pull a repeat performance in this series. Top offensive options Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam will both need to have productive performances in order for Toronto to pull off their third straight win.

Celtics: The key for Boston moving forward in this series is not to dwell on their lost lead, or the fact that they were less than a second away from having a commanding 3-0 lead over Toronto. Instead, they have to look ahead. Now that it's a best of three series, the Celtics have to play with a major sense of urgency on both ends of the floor. Look for Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker to come out in attack mode in Game 5, as those two will have to set the tone for the Celtics.

Prediction

Though the series is tied at two, the Celtics have looked like the better team for a large chunk of time, and they have more firepower on the offensive end. This will be a major bounce back game for the Celtics, because they know if the Raptors win they will have all of the momentum in the series heading into Game 6. Brad Stevens is good at making in-series adjustments, and he can be expected to do some things to make Toronto uncomfortable on both ends of the floor. Pick: Celtics -1