Celtics vs. Raptors odds, line: 2019 Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from expert on 33-16 run

The NBA takes center stage on Christmas Day, and the opening matchup pits the Boston Celtics against the reigning champion Toronto Raptors. Gordon Hayward (foot) is expected to play for Boston, while Marcus Smart (eye) is expected to miss the game. For Toronto, Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are all expected to be sidelined. Tip-off is at 12 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over-under is 213.5.

Barner was recently nominated for Basketball Writer of the Year by the Fantasy Sports Writers Association, and his work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and Yahoo, among many major outlets.

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Raptors over-under: 213.5

Celtics: 7-2 ATS in last 9 games

Raptors: Covered in 4 of last 5 games

Why the Raptors can cover

Despite a loss in their last game, the Raptors have done a strong job of surviving injuries. Toronto will enter this game without three members of its rotation, but with experience operating without key players this season, Nick Nurse's team should be prepared to do so again. The Raptors can also take solace in an elite-level defense, as they suffocate opponents with strong play across the board. Toronto is one of the top teams in the NBA at forcing opponents into sub-optimal shots and also do an effective job at avoiding fouls and creating turnovers. The Raptors have also been a different team at home this season, leaning on a 15-3 record at Scotiabank Arena.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even without Marcus Smart, Boston projects as the more talented team. Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown lead a potent offense, with the Celtics ranking in the top five in overall offensive efficiency. While the Raptors are effective at creating turnovers, the Celtics are one of the top teams in the NBA at avoiding giveaways. Boston also creates extra opportunities with a top-10 offensive rebounding unit. The Celtics can also lean on a better-than-average defense, especially considering the Raptors will be short-handed and presumably weakened from an offensive standpoint.

