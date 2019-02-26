Celtics vs. Raptors odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

Eastern Conference contenders collide Tuesday when the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics. The Raptors (44-17) lead the Atlantic Division and are second in the conference, while the Celtics (37-23) are third in the division and fifth in the East. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena. Boston has won two of the three meetings this season, with the home team winning each time. The Raptors are four-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 226. Before making any Celtics vs. Raptors picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model knows that the Raptors, who lead the Atlantic Division by 5.5 games over the 76ers and 6.5 over Boston, are 25-6 at home this season. Although they are coming off a loss to Orlando on Sunday, Toronto has won eight of 10 overall and four of five at home. The Raptors are 8-4 within the division and 27-11 against the East.

Guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (26.9 ppg) returns to the lineup after being held out of Sunday's game for rest. He had 30 points against Brooklyn on Feb. 11, the 18th time this season he has scored 30 or more. Forward/center Serge Ibaka (15.9 ppg) has scored over 20 in all three meetings against the Celtics, including 22 at Boston on Jan. 16.

But just because Toronto has played well at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Celtics vs. Raptors spread.

Boston leads the all-time series 54-38 and is third in the league in point differential at plus-six. The Celtics have dominated division foes, going 10-3, and are 27-12 in the conference. They are second in opponent field goal percentage (.444) and fifth in points allowed (106.8).

Guard Kyrie Irving (23.8 ppg) continues his torrid pace, equaling or surpassing his average in eight of 10 games. He had 37 points in Saturday's loss at Chicago and 38 against Memphis last month. Forward/center Al Horford (13 ppg) has been red hot, surpassing his average in four straight and in seven of 10, including 23 points at Philadelphia and 21 at Milwaukee.

