The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 12-11 overall and 5-3 at home, while Toronto is 12-13 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Celtics won the first game between the teams, 126-114 on Jan. 4.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston lost to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, 122-108. Jaylen Brown had 33 points in addition to eight rebounds. The Celtics lost three of five games on their road trip, and have dropped eight of their last 12 games. Jayson Tatum scored 23 points. Boston overcame a 14-point third quarter deficit but could not complete a comeback.

Boston allowed Utah to score 42 points in the third quarter on Tuesday. Daniel Theis made a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points vs. the Jazz. Marcus Smart (calf) will miss his sixth consecutive game on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto made easy work of the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in a 137-115 win. Norman Powell picked up 28 points along with seven boards. The Raptors have won five of their last six games. They have won four of their five games on their current road trip. Toronto can reach .500 for the first time this season with a win on Thursday.

Chris Boucher had 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in his third consecutive double-double on Wednesday. The Raptors have tied a franchise record with 120-plus points in five consecutive games. Powell has scored 20-plus points in eight of his last nine games. OG Anunoby (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game.

