The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors meet at TD Garden on Thursday evening. The matchup is the final game before the NBA All-Star break for both teams and a rematch from the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics enter on a three-game winning streak, improving to 18-17 overall. Toronto faces a quick turnaround, traveling to Boston after a game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby all missed Wednesday's game as a result of the NBA's health and safety protocols and are expected to sit again on Thursday.

Raptors vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -8

Raptors vs. Celtics over-under: 218 points

Raptors vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -345, Raptors +285

TOR: The Raptors are 10-9 against the spread in 2020-21 road games

BOS: The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Raptors can cover



The Raptors project to be shorthanded in this matchup, however they do have strengths to focus on and the coaching of Nick Nurse is one of them. Nurse is regarded as one of the best tacticians in the NBA and, even with a limited roster, he can keep things interesting with innovation. Defensively, the Raptors are No. 2 in the NBA in forcing turnovers, prompting a giveaway on 16.4 percent of possessions, and that can help level the competition. Toronto is a top-five team in both blocks (5.7 per game) and steals (8.5 per game), and the Raptors are also No. 2 in the league in protecting the paint, allowing only 40.9 points per game.

Boston is a below-average shooting team, ranking 20th in true shooting percentage, and the Celtics land in the bottom five in creating assists at 22.3 per game. Toronto's offense could also be buoyed by Boston's weaknesses defensively, as the Celtics are a bottom-five in allowing opponents to create free throw attempts and a below-average team in two-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 53.7 percent.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is led by a pair of talented wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both are averaging more than 24 points and five rebounds per game, while Kemba Walker supports with 18.6 points per contest. As a team, Boston is an above-average offensive unit that is elite in offensive rebounding and above-average in free throw creation.

Toronto's defensive rebounding is a weakness, with a bottom-five mark this season, and the Raptors are last in the NBA in preventing opponents from generating free throw attempts. On the defensive end, the Celtics have a strong baseline of success dating back years, and they are a top-10 team in steals, assists allowed, points allowed in the paint and fast break points allowed.

