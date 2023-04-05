The Toronto Raptors (40-39) will be looking to move up in the Eastern Conference standings when they visit the Boston Celtics (54-25) on Wednesday night. Toronto is in ninth place in the NBA standings, but it only trails Atlanta via the tiebreaker. Boston lost to Philadelphia on Tuesday, leaving the Celtics just two games ahead of the 76ers for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Boston is favored by 4 points in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season a stunning 71-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Celtics -4

Celtics vs. Raptors over/under: 224.5 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Boston -180, Toronto +152

Celtics vs. Raptors picks: See picks here

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has already notched two wins against Toronto so far this season, and it could have small forward Jaylen Brown back in the lineup after he missed Tuesday's game with a back injury. Brown is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Shooting guard Derrick White stepped up without Brown on the court, scoring 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting to help Boston cover the 3.5-point spread.

Leading scorer Jayson Tatum had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, while point guard Marcus Smart finished with 17 points and four assists. Tatum has been one of the best players in the league this season, averaging 30.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Celtics are 9-2 in their last 11 home games and have covered the spread in five of their last seven games.

Why the Raptors can cover

Boston's loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday essentially locked the Celtics into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, giving Toronto more motivation on Wednesday night. The Raptors are trying to jump into the top eight spots in the standings, which would leave them only needing to win one game in the NBA play-in tournament rather than two. They are trailing Atlanta by the tiebreaker for the No. 8 seed.

Toronto picked up its fifth win in six games when it beat Charlotte by 20 points on Tuesday, powered by a 22-point, 14-rebound performance from Pascal Siakam. Veteran shooting guard Will Barton added 20 points off the bench, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range. The Raptors have only lost one game against the spread in their last six outings and have covered in four of their last six games at Boston.

How to make Celtics vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Raptors vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.