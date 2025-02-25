The red-hot Boston Celtics look to extend their winning streak to six games when they battle the Toronto Raptors in an Atlantic Division matchup on Tuesday night. Boston is coming off a 118-105 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, while Toronto defeated the Phoenix Suns 127-109. The Celtics (41-16), second in the Eastern Conference and first in the division, are 23-6 on the road this season. The Raptors (18-39), fifth in the Atlantic, are 13-18 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 7 p.m. ET. Boston has won two of three meetings this season, but Toronto won the last game, 110-97 on Jan. 15. Boston is an 11-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Raptors:

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Boston -11



Celtics vs. Raptors over/under: 226 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Boston -549, Toronto +402

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 42 of their last 63 games (+18.30 units)

TOR: The Raptors have hit the money line in 10 of their last 18 games (+13.20 units)



Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum continues to power the Boston offense. He nearly registered back-to-back triple-doubles the past two games, scoring 25 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out nine assists in Sunday's win over New York. He scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 124-104 win at Philadelphia on Thursday. In 54 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.4 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown has also been on fire, recording back-to-back 20-plus-point scoring efforts. He poured in 24 points and added eight rebounds and two assists on Sunday. He had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win at Philadelphia. In 48 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raptors can cover

Shooting guard RJ Barrett has scored at least 20 points in each of the past four games. In Sunday's win over the Suns, he scored 23 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out seven assists. He had 29 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 120-111 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Friday. He has nine double-doubles and two triple-doubles on the year. In 44 starts, he is averaging 21.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 33.3 minutes.

Small forward Scottie Barnes is also a scoring option for the Raptors. In 44 starts, he is averaging 19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.7 minutes. He has recorded 18 double-doubles and one triple-double on the season, and has 71 double-doubles and six triple-doubles in his four-year career. In a 106-103 win at Philadelphia on Feb. 11, he scored 33 points and added 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. See which team to pick here.

