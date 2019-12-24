Celtics vs. Raptors on NBA Christmas Day: Live stream info, watch online, TV channel, start time, odds, pick

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics kick off the full slate of Christmas day games. However, key injuries will put a damper on this Eastern Conference matchup. The Raptors will be without a number of key pieces due to injuries as Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are all listed as out against the Celtics, but Boston has proven throughout the season that injuries can't keep them down. They've gone 2-1 without that trio, including an exciting 30-point comeback against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon and a win over the lowly Wizards.

The Celtics boast one of the most versatile offensive teams in the league, with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward all averaging over 17 points a game. They've won seven of their last 10 games, and appear to be a serious threat in the East. Walker has been one of the best pick and roll scorers in the league, generating 1.062 points per possession, which is fifth-best in the NBA. Their defense ranks fourth, just behind the Raptors, and they've been one of the best teams in the league in limiting turnovers on offense, coughing up the ball only 13.6 times a game, fourth-best in the league.

Some star power might be missing from this game, however, both teams play an entertaining brand of basketball which should make for an exciting appetizer for the rest of the Christmas Day games. So let's breakdown both sides of this game and make some predictions.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Canada TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Odds: TOR: +111 | BOS: -134 | O/U: 213.5

So who wins Celtics vs. Raptors? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Christmas Day, all from the expert on a 33-16 run on NBA picks, and find out.

Storylines

Raptors: With Siakam, Gasol and Powell all sidelined for this game, the margin for error is incredibly slim for Toronto. In the three games that the Raptors have played without those three players, Lowry has stepped up, averaging 29.3 points. That huge comeback win over the Mavericks happened not just because of Lowry's 32 points, but because of their bench play, behind third-year player Chris Boucher tacking on 21 points off the bench. Even without Siakam and Gasol, the Raptors still have the third-best defense in the league, allowing only 105.9 points per game, and rank seventh in the league in points per possession in transition (1.136). It's a small sample size without them, but the depth that Toronto has is a big reason why this team can stay afloat while a number of players are out.

In order for the Raptors to keep pace with the Celtics and their myriad of scorers, they'll need to employ that defense, and turn it into transition offense to get points up. The Celtics have an elite defense as well, and without Siakam to lead the team in scoring the Raptors will have to find other avenues to put points on the board.

Celtics: Don't look now, but the Celtics have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, as well as the third-best net rating (7.9) in the league. They've exceeded preseason expectations, and Walker has integrated himself seamlessly into Boston's offense. They have one of the best pick and roll offenses in the NBA, and a top-tier defense to boot. Like the Raptors, the Celtics have had injuries to key guys throughout the season, missing Gordon Hayward for a stretch of games, as well as Marcus Smart, but they've maintained their level of play to keep pace with the rest of the top teams in the East. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both been able to coexist with Walker on the floor, with the three all averaging 20 or more points.

While it may appear like the Celtics have no real weaknesses, look hard enough and you can find them, one being their bench production. The Celtics rank 27th in the league in bench points, putting up only 27.9 points per game. It hasn't caused major issues yet, given the team's record, however against stout defensive teams like Toronto who have the ability to contain the multiple scorers for Boston, the Celtics will need production from their bench to give them an advantage.

Game prediction, pick

Both teams excel in different ways on the offensive end of the floor, Toronto uses its third-ranked defense to generate offense, while the Celtics will beat you with their pick and roll game. Even though the Raptors are without Siakam and Gasol, hosting their first ever Christmas Day game will give them a boost against Boston. The Raptors will need standout performances from VanVleet and Lowry to pull out this game, while the Celtics' trio of scorers will need to overcome Toronto's stifling defense. This game may be closer than predicted, but in the end, without Siakam the Celtics should come out with a win on Christmas. Pick: Celtics (-2.5)