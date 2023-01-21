The Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors for an Eastern Conference clash on Saturday evening. Boston has the best record in the NBA at 34-12, and the Celtics are on an eight-game winning streak. The Celtics are 16-7 on the road, with the Raptors entering at 14-11 at home and 20-26 overall. Jayson Tatum (wrist) and Danilo Gallinari (knee) are out for the Celtics. Dalano Banton (hip) is questionable for the Raptors, with Otto Porter Jr. (foot) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET in Toronto. Boston is the 1.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Raptors vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Celtics -1.5

Celtics vs. Raptors over/under: 228.5 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Celtics -125, Raptors +105

BOs: The Celtics are 13-10 against the spread in road games

Toronto: The Raptors are 13-12 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston enters Saturday with a top-flight defense this season, giving up fewer than 1.11 points per possession. The Celtics are led by an elite offense, though, and Boston is putting up 117.5 points per 100 possessions this season to rank No. 2 in the NBA in efficiency. Boston is in the top four with a 60.2% true shooting mark, and the Celtics are shooting 57.1% from 2-point range and 37.0% from 3-point range with a blistering 83% free throw accuracy.

The Celtics are in the top five in both assists (26.8 per game) and turnovers (13.4 per game) and, in the absence of Tatum, Boston can lean on Jaylen Brown. Brown is averaging 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, and he is putting up 28.7 points per game on 50.6% shooting in his last 11 appearances. Toronto is in the bottom five of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (48.8%) and 3-point percentage allowed (37%), and Boston's ability to protect the ball projects as a significant factor.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has elite characteristics on both sides of the floor. The Raptors lead the NBA in turnover rate on offense, giving the ball away on only 12.1% of possessions. Toronto is also in the top five in both offensive rebound rate (31.2%) and second-chance points (16.7 per game). The Raptors push the ball in transition, averaging 17.8 fast break points per game, and Toronto is in the top five in free throw creation, averaging almost 26 attempts per game.

Boston is in the bottom five of the league in turnover creation and steals on defense. On the other end, Toronto is No. 1 in the league in steals, averaging 9.3 per game, and the Raptors are No. 2 with 16.8 turnovers created per game. Toronto is in the top five in points allowed in the paint (48.0 per game), and the Raptors are facing a Celtics offense that is in the bottom tier in both free throw attempts (22.7 per game) and offensive rebound rate (25.4%).

