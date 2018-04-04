Celtics vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel
The East's top two teams battle with the No. 1 seed still on the line
The top two teams in the Eastern Conference will square off Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors in the first game of an ESPN doubleheader. The Celtics enter the game coming off a loss in Milwaukee, and are currently 53-24 on the season. Meanwhile, the first-place Raptors have lost two in a row, putting their record at 55-22.
This is the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Celtics -- who beat the Raptors last week -- have won two of their first three meetings, and can clinch the tiebreaker with a win in this one.
How to watch Celtics at Raptors
- Date: Wednesday, April 4
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Air Canada Centre -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
The race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is not over just yet. The Celtics enter their matchup with the Raptors on Wednesday night just two games back with five games to play for each team. Should the Celtics be able to pull off the upset in Toronto, they would not only draw themselves within one game of the Raptors, but also clinch the tiebreaker between the two teams, giving themselves the No. 1 seed if they end up tied after 82 games.
It will be a tough task, however, for the Celtics to get a win at the Air Canada Centre. The Raptors have only lost there seven times this season, and the Celtics will be on the second night of a road back-to-back while playing without half their roster.
-
NBA DFS, April 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Spurs don't win 50 games, first since 99
The Spurs' loss to the Clippers clinched the end of an incredible streak of consistency
-
George shows concern in jumpshot
Paul George hasn't been shooting well and that's a problem if the Thunder are going to make...
-
Lillard sprains ankle in loss
Damian Lillard sprained his ankle sometime during the fourth quarter and needed help leaving...
-
NBA Tuesday schedule, updates, news
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Tuesday in the NBA
-
James passes Bryant in 20 point games
LeBron James continues his rise in the record books; this time, he moves past an old rival...