Celtics vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference will square off Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors in the first game of an ESPN doubleheader. The Celtics enter the game coming off a loss in Milwaukee, and are currently 53-24 on the season. Meanwhile, the first-place Raptors have lost two in a row, putting their record at 55-22.

This is the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Celtics -- who beat the Raptors last week -- have won two of their first three meetings, and can clinch the tiebreaker with a win in this one.

Analysis

The race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is not over just yet. The Celtics enter their matchup with the Raptors on Wednesday night just two games back with five games to play for each team. Should the Celtics be able to pull off the upset in Toronto, they would not only draw themselves within one game of the Raptors, but also clinch the tiebreaker between the two teams, giving themselves the No. 1 seed if they end up tied after 82 games.

It will be a tough task, however, for the Celtics to get a win at the Air Canada Centre. The Raptors have only lost there seven times this season, and the Celtics will be on the second night of a road back-to-back while playing without half their roster.