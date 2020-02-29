Celtics vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Boston

Current Records: Houston 38-20; Boston 41-17

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Houston Rockets will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Garden. The Celtics haven't won a game against Houston since Dec. 28 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Boston strolled past the Utah Jazz with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 114-103. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 boards. Tatum's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why the Rockets were heavy favorites Wednesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. Everything went their way against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday as they made off with a 140-112 victory. With Houston ahead 73-47 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and had 33 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds.

The wins brought Boston up to 41-17 and Houston to 38-20. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the game with only 106.5 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Houston comes into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $113.00

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last nine games against Boston.