Who's Playing

Houston @ Boston

Current Records: Houston 10-23; Boston 24-10

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Houston might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at TD Garden. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.36 points per matchup.

Houston was expected to lose against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Houston in a 133-118 win over Chicago. Houston's point guard Kevin Porter was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points, nine assists and seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Celtics took their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday by a conclusive 139-118 score. The score was close at the half, but Boston pulled away in the second half with 77 points. Their power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and had 41 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. Tatum's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Houston up to 10-23 and the Celtics to 24-10. Houston is 2-7 after wins this year, Boston 17-6.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.20

Odds

The Celtics are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston and Houston both have seven wins in their last 14 games.