Celtics vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 11 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

James Harden and the Houston Rockets will host Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The Celtics are hopeful that Jaylen Brown (ankle) will be able to suit up after missing Sunday's game, but he was held out of Monday's practice. The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon (lower leg), but have a clean injury report otherwise.

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m ET from the Toyota Center. Sportsbooks list the Rockets as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 232 in the latest Celtics vs. Rockets odds.

Celtics vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -2.5

Celtics vs. Rockets over-under: 232 points

Celtics vs. Rockets money line: Houston -130, Boston +110

BOS: Celtics have won seven-straight and are 5-2 ATS during that span

HOU: Rockets have a bottom-10 cover rate (43.2 percent) as favorites

Why the Rockets can cover

The model is well aware that home court advantage has made a major difference for the Rockets this season. They're 18-8 with a plus-7.6 point differential at home, as opposed to 15-12 with a minus-0.4 point differential on the road.

The Celtics prefer to slow the pace, but Houston's recent move to a small ball lineup may not allow that. The Celtics are just 1-6 against the spread this season when the pace has been pushed to at least 104 possessions in a game, while Houston's average pace of play is 106.2, the second-fastest in the NBA.

With the addition of Robert Covington, the Rockets have the wings to give Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward trouble defensively, and their fourth-ranked pick and roll defense should make scoring tough for Walker.

Why the Celtics can cover

Just because the Rockets match up well against Boston doesn't mean they will cover the spread on Tuesday. The model is well aware that Boston has won seven straight in spite of multiple injuries. That win streak includes road victories over the Heat and Thunder as well as a 21-point home statement win over the Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia 76ers.

The model also knows that Boston has been undervalued by sports books all year. Only the Thunder have a better against the spread record than the Celtics, who have covered over 60 percent of the time this season. As underdogs, Boston has covered a whopping 73.3 percent of the time.

