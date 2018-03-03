Celtics vs. Rockets odds: NBA picks from expert who's 5-1 on Boston, Houston games

On Saturday, the red-hot Rockets host the Celtics in a nationally televised game at 8:30 p.m. ET. Houston is listed as an 8.5-point favorite, up two from the opening line, with the over-under for total points scored set at 216.5.



Before you make your picks, see what SportsLine analyst Galin Dragiev has to say. The decorated NBA analyst is on a solid 34-24 overall ATS run on his SportsLine selections and on a 5-1 streak when either the Celtics or Rockets are involved. Naturally, he just released a pick for Saturday's big game.



Dragiev knows the Rockets made no secret of their quest to compete with the Warriors in the Western Conference when they made a handful of personnel moves that included acquiring perennial All-Star point guard Chris Paul.



At full strength, the Rockets have appeared more powerful than most observers likely imagined. They have won an astounding 14 straight games, covering the spread in nine of those and in four consecutive contests.



Oddsmakers are starting to adjust, but the Rockets seem unfazed, covering an 8.5-point spread with ease in a 105-92 road win over the Clippers in their last outing.



Boston also made a slew of offseason moves, highlighted by the trade for versatile point guard Kyrie Irving. The Celtics have cooled following a remarkable start, but are still just a half-game behind the Raptors for first in the Eastern Conference.



Boston has the league's No. 2 scoring defense (99.9 points per game) and often gives fits to high-scoring offensive clubs.



The Celtics are 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings in this series, which also has seen the underdog cover in six straight. But the Rockets are on a 12-2 ATS run against opponents with winning records and have covered four straight following a straight-up win.

Dragiev is leaning Over, but he knows there's a key matchup that determines which side of the spread prevails.



Will the Rockets cover and notch their 15th straight victory, or will they meet their match from a rugged Celtics club? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Celtics-Rockets you should be all over on Saturday, and see what matchup tips the scales, all from an expert who's on a 5-1 ATS streak with these teams.