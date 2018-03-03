Celtics vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Celtics at Rockets



Date: Saturday, March 3



Saturday, March 3 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas



Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

Two of the league's top teams will meet for the second time this season in this week's Saturday night prime-time game.

The first meeting between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets ended in thrilling and controversial fashion, as the Celtics completed a 26-point comeback, thanks in large part to two offensive foul calls on James Harden in the final minute. It's hard to predict what will happen late this time around, but it seems safe to say we probably won't see a repeat of that ending.

Unlike the first game, Chris Paul will be back in the lineup for Houston, and the numbers indicate that's extremely good news for the Rockets. They're 37-6 with CP3 in the lineup this season, compared to 11-7 with him out. In addition, the Rockets will be carrying their current 14-game winning streak into this contest. They haven't lost since Jan. 26.

The Celtics will have their work cut out for them. But they too have been playing good basketball as of late, entering the game on a four-game win streak of their own.