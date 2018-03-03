Celtics vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Two of the league's top teams will meet in Houston
How to watch Celtics at Rockets
- Date: Saturday, March 3
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Two of the league's top teams will meet for the second time this season in this week's Saturday night prime-time game.
The first meeting between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets ended in thrilling and controversial fashion, as the Celtics completed a 26-point comeback, thanks in large part to two offensive foul calls on James Harden in the final minute. It's hard to predict what will happen late this time around, but it seems safe to say we probably won't see a repeat of that ending.
Unlike the first game, Chris Paul will be back in the lineup for Houston, and the numbers indicate that's extremely good news for the Rockets. They're 37-6 with CP3 in the lineup this season, compared to 11-7 with him out. In addition, the Rockets will be carrying their current 14-game winning streak into this contest. They haven't lost since Jan. 26.
The Celtics will have their work cut out for them. But they too have been playing good basketball as of late, entering the game on a four-game win streak of their own.
-
NBA Oscars: LeBron, Lonzo win awards
With all the flopping going on in the league, picking Best Actor wasn't an easy task
-
Stevens: Hayward not playing this year
Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury on opening night
-
Mavs play with four, Bulls don't score
The Bulls would go on to beat the Mavericks 108-100 in a game both teams really needed to...
-
Love hopes he's back before eight weeks
Love has returned to the practice court taking shots just four weeks after fracturing his left...
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 3: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Crowder, Butler get into it on Twitter
The sidelined Butler didn't like what he saw from his ex-Marquette teammate and let him know...