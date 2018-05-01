Celtics vs. Sixers: Marcus Smart outduels Joel Embiid for rebound, then converts and-one

Smart showed off his well-known tenacity

Marcus Smart's return from thumb surgery proved to be a big boost for the Boston Celtics in their first-round series win over the Milwaukee Bucks. And nothing seems to be different in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers

Smart, a terrific defender, is also known for his legendary tenacity, which he showed off late in the third quarter on the offensive end. After a missed jumper by Marcus Morris, Smart who was down in the paint, secured an offensive rebound -- and against none other than Joel Embiid

And that's not all. After ripping the ball away from Embiid, Smart went up and flipped the ball over the back of his head for an and-one. 

These are just the plays Smart excels at. Every game he seems to come up with at least one play that make absolutely no sense. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

