Celtics vs. Sixers odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 23 predictions from advanced computer model

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, with tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center set for 7:30 p.m. ET. These teams have history, as the Celtics eliminated the Sixers from the 2017-18 NBA playoffs, but the Sixers now have former Celtics All-Star center Al Horford on their roster. This will be Horford's first game against his former team. In addition to losing Horford, Boston lost starters Markieff Morris to the Pistons and Kyrie Irving to the Nets this offseason. They replaced Irving with Walker, a Third-Team All-NBA point guard, and this will be his first regular season game in Boston green. The 76ers are listed as five-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 212.5 in the latest Celtics vs Sixers odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Celtics picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware that Philadelphia has a clear size advantage over the Celtics. Boston's starting five this preseason featured Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, and a rotating big man. While that lineup has offensive firepower, it is drastically undersized, especially if Daniel Theis is the starting center.

Meanwhile, the Sixers have the most size and length of any starting lineup in the league. Embiid and Horford should be able to overwhelm Boston's smaller frontcourt, and the trio of Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, and Tobias Harris have the length and versatility to give problems to Boston's backcourt scorers. It took him years to figure out Boston's defensive schemes and Horford's tricks, but Embiid finally was able to have his way in this matchup last year. He averaged 29.3 points and 15.5 rebounds in four games against Boston, and with Horford on his side this season, Embiid projects for a monster game.

But just because Boston might not have enough size doesn't mean that Philadelphia will cover the Celtics vs. Sixers spread on Wednesday.

That's because the Celtics have dominated this matchup in Brad Stevens' tenure. Over the past three seasons, including the playoffs, Boston has a dominant record of 13-4 against Philadelphia. Prized offseason acquisition Walker knows a thing or two about dominating the Sixers, too. Philadelphia had no answer for Walker in four meetings last season, allowing the All-Star point guard to average 37 points, seven assists, and six rebounds against them. Walker put up a career-high 60 points against the Sixers last season.

