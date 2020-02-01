Celtics vs. Sixers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 1 predictions from projection model on 33-16 run

In what might be the most-anticipated matchup on the Saturday NBA schedule, the Philadelphia 76ers (31-18) and the Boston Celtics (32-15) will square off in a matchup that pits two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference against one another. Josh Richardson (hamstring) will miss the game for Philadelphia, while Kemba Walker (knee) and Enes Kanter (hip) are questionable for Boston.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 2.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Celtics odds.

Celtics vs. Sixers spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Sixers over-under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. Sixers money line: Celtics -146, 76ers +122

PHL: The 76ers are 5-9 against the spread in the last 14 games

BOS: The Celtics are 28-17-2 against the spread this season

Why the 76ers can cover

The model knows that the Sixers aren't at full health, but Philadelphia still boasts several strengths. The 76ers deploy an elite defense, with top-tier defensive rebounding at the center of it all. Philadelphia's length, athleticism and acumen are enough to bother any opposing offense, and that should be the case here.

On the other end, the 76ers are above-average in overall shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding, with the Celtics notably struggling on the defensive glass. That could paint a favorable picture that includes second-chance opportunities for the visitors throughout the evening, particularly if Joel Embiid is fully engaged.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even so, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the Celtics vs. 76ers spread. The model also has considered that Boston is a tremendous home team, posting a 19-5 record at TD Garden this season. The Celtics are also playing well right now, winning five of the last six games, and Brad Stevens' team ranks in the top five of the NBA on both ends of the floor.

Considering Philadelphia's below-average overall offense metrics, the Celtics should be able to take advantage with their talented, efficient defense, setting the tone for the game overall. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA at creating turnovers, while the 76ers sometimes struggle with ball security. The Celtics do have offensive strengths as well, headlined by offensive rebounding and balanced scoring up and down their roster.

