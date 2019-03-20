Celtics vs. Sixers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 59-44 run

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, with tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center set for 7 p.m. ET. The Sixers own the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference, as five straight victories have helped put separation between Philadelphia and the Pacers for the No. 3 seed. Boston sits as the 5-seed in the East, but is still just three games behind Philly. The 76ers are listed as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 224.5 in the latest Celtics vs Sixers odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Sixers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 23 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 253-195 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 23 on a strong 59-44 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Celtics vs. Sixers. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that play at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of how much home court benefits Philly. The Sixers boast one of the NBA's best home records at 28-9, and they've won all four of their March home games. They've covered the spread in 51.4 percent of their home contests, while Boston has just a 40.6 percent cover rate on the road.

Philly also gets Joel Embiid back for this game after he rested on Tuesday. Embiid has averaged 27 points and 13 rebounds in three meetings with Boston this season, so his presence is certainly needed. He went off last time out too, dropping 40 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists on the NBA's No. 1 defense, the Milwaukee Bucks.

But just because Philadelphia benefits from playing at home doesn't mean it will cover the Celtics vs. Sixers spread.

The model is also well aware that Boston has owned this matchup over the last two years. The Celtics have beaten the 76ers in all three meetings this year, which brings their regular season record against the Sixers over the past two years to 6-1. If you combine that with their second-round elimination of the Sixers in last season's playoffs, the Celtics have a 10-2 record against Philly over the past two years.

Even more impressive, Boston hasn't had Kyrie Irving for seven of those 12 games. He has averaged 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Philly this season. He is also averaging 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in three games over the past week.

So who wins Sixers vs. Celtics And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the 76ers vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.