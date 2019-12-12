Celtics vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 12 predictions from computer model on 16-7 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will square off in a battle of Eastern Conference rivals on Thursday evening. Philadelphia has won seven of the last eight contests, while Boston will aim to move on from a loss against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Sixers arrive at near-full strength, while the Celtics will be monitoring injury concerns with Marcus Smart (eye) and Gordon Hayward (nose) throughout the day. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210 in the latest Celtics vs. Sixers odds. Before making any Sixers vs. Celtics picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. 76ers. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Celtics.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -1.5

Celtics vs. 76ers over-under: 210 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -118, 76ers +108

PHI: 5-7 on road this season

BOS: 10-0 at home this season

The model understands that Philadelphia is playing quite well at the moment and the 76ers are also the more rested (and healthy) team. Since mid-November, the 76ers are 11-2 with sterling numbers on both ends of the floor, headlined by a defense that is elite when Philadelphia has its full complement of players.

Joel Embiid is perhaps the NBA's best center, averaging 22.0 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, and he anchors what is probably the most talented defense in the NBA. From a size perspective, the 76ers could give the Celtics fits on the interior and Philadelphia's stellar offensive rebounding numbers match up against a weakness for Boston when it comes to protecting the defensive glass.

Just because Philadelphia has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Celtics vs. Sixers spread on Thursday.

The model is also keenly aware that Boston is a different team on its own floor. While the 76ers have similar splits in their own right while struggling on the road, the Celtics are a perfect 10-0 at home this season. It has to be noted that Boston is on the second night of a back-to-back but, whenever challenged at TD Garden, the Celtics have responded in kind.

Brad Stevens' team is one of the few in the league that can claim to be strongly above-average on both ends of the floor, ranking in the top six of the NBA in both overall offensive and defensive ratings. Offensively, the Celtics will be tested against the Sixers but, if Boston can continue its prowess in avoiding turnovers, that will provide an edge.

So who wins Sixers vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the 76ers vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.