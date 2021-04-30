Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Boston

Current Records: San Antonio 31-30; Boston 33-30

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 2-9 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Celtics' homestand continues as they prepare to take on San Antonio at 7:30 p.m. ET April 30 at TD Garden. Boston is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Boston beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-111 on Wednesday. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown and small forward Jayson Tatum were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 38 points and seven rebounds and the latter had 35 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-111 to the Miami Heat. A silver lining for the Spurs was the play of point guard Dejounte Murray, who posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 dimes, and ten boards. Murray now has four triple-doubles this season.

The Celtics are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder April 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-115. In other words, don't count San Antonio out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 11 games against Boston.