Celtics vs. Spurs: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Boston

Current Records: San Antonio 15-20; Boston 25-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. San Antonio will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored the Celtics on Monday, but luck did not. They dropped the ball, starting off the new year with a 99-94 loss to the Washington Wizards. SF Jaylen Brown (23 points) was the top scorer for Boston.

Meanwhile, everything went San Antonio's way against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday as they made off with a 126-104 win. San Antonio relied on the efforts of SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 25 points and seven assists, and PG Patty Mills, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

Boston is now 25-9 while San Antonio sits at 15-20. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.70%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Spurs enter the matchup with 47.20% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against Boston.