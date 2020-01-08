Celtics vs. Spurs: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Boston
Current Records: San Antonio 15-20; Boston 25-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. San Antonio will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The point spread favored the Celtics on Monday, but luck did not. They dropped the ball, starting off the new year with a 99-94 loss to the Washington Wizards. SF Jaylen Brown (23 points) was the top scorer for Boston.
Meanwhile, everything went San Antonio's way against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday as they made off with a 126-104 win. San Antonio relied on the efforts of SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 25 points and seven assists, and PG Patty Mills, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.
Boston is now 25-9 while San Antonio sits at 15-20. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.70%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Spurs enter the matchup with 47.20% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against Boston.
- Nov 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. San Antonio 115
- Mar 24, 2019 - San Antonio 115 vs. Boston 96
- Dec 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Boston 111
- Dec 08, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Boston 102
- Oct 30, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 14, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 25, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 05, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 01, 2015 - San Antonio 95 vs. Boston 87
