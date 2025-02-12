The Boston Celtics (38-16) have the San Antonio Spurs (23-28) coming into town for a showdown on Wednesday. The Celtics have won two straight games. On Monday, Boston beat the Miami Heat 103-85. Meanwhile, the Spurs halted their two-game losing streak. On Feb. 10, San Antonio topped the Washington Wizards 131-121. Guard Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is out for Boston.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is at 7 p.m. ET. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Spurs picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Spurs vs. Celtics spread: Boston -8.5

Spurs vs. Celtics over/under: 233.5 points

Spurs vs. Celtics money line: Boston -358, San Antonio +283

BOS: The Celtics are 22-31-1 against the spread this season

SA: The Spurs are 24-27 against the spread this season

Spurs vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs have a new star duo in guard De'Aaron Fox and center Victor Wembanyama. Fox provides this group with an athletic ball handler who can create his own shot consistently. In four games with the Spurs, the Kentucky product averages 21.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. In Monday's win over the Wizards, Fox had 30 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Wembanyama is a stout defender who can also score on all three levels. He leads the team in both points (24.4) and rebounds (11). The 21-year-old also ranks first in the NBA in blocks (3.9). In his previous contest, Wembanyama had 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an excellent shot-creator and playmaker. He's sixth in the NBA in points (26.9) with team-highs in rebounds (8.6) and assists (5.5). The six-time All-Star has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games. On Feb. 8 against the Knicks, Tatum had 40 points, six rebounds, four assists and made seven 3-pointers.

Guard Derrick White has been a two-way force in the backcourt. The 30-year-old averages 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's finished with 15-plus points in seven of his last 10 games. On Feb. 4 against the Cavs, White tallied 20 points, five rebounds and two assists.

