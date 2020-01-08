Celtics vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from model on 26-13 run

The Boston Celtics (25-9) will play host to the San Antonio Spurs (15-20) in an intriguing cross-conference battle on Wednesday evening. Kemba Walker (illness) is listed as questionable for the Celtics after missing three straight games, while the Spurs project to have their entire active roster at full health as they attempt to pull an upset.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 6.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the Spurs vs. Celtics odds.

Celtics vs. Spurs spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Spurs over-under: 219.5 points

Celtics vs. Spurs money line: Celtics -256, Spurs +209

SAS: The Spurs are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

BOS: The Celtics are 20-12-2 against the spread this season

Why the Spurs can cover

The model knows that the Spurs are playing vastly improved basketball in recent days. San Antonio is 8-6 in the last 14 games after a terrible start and much of that uptick can be traced to offensive gains. The Spurs boast a top-10 overall offense in the NBA and, while there are many factors in play, San Antonio's ability to avoid turnovers is perhaps its best trait.

Because creating turnovers is a true strength of the Celtics' defense, San Antonio's ball security could be key for the visitors. The Spurs also match up well in that they are excellent on the defensive glass, counteracting a strong reliance from the Celtics on offensive rebounding to aid in their offensive strategy.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even, so there's no San Antonio isn't a lock to cover the Celtics vs. Spurs spread on the road. The model also has considered that the Celtics have been elite at home. Boston sports a 14-2 record at TD Garden and, in their last ten games at any venue, the Celtics are 8-2. Defensively, the Celtics are fantastic and, with only one real weakness in that they struggle on the defensive glass, this is a strong matchup against a team in San Antonio that ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive rebounding.

Overall, the Celtics are a top-six team in the league on both offense and defense. That type of balance serves Boston quite well in an overall sense, particularly in a situation where the Celtics are favored to win.

How to make Celtics vs. Spurs picks

