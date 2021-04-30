The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 33-30 overall and 20-12 at home, while the Spurs are 31-30 overall and 18-11 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 27, 110-106.

Boston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5.

Celtics vs. Spurs spread: Celtics -4.5

Celtics vs. Spurs over-under: 222.5 points

Celtics vs. Spurs money line: Boston -185, San Antonio +165

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-111 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and seven rebounds, and Jayson Tatum had 35 points and eight assists along with eight boards. The Celtics are tied with the Heat for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston does have the advantage over Miami in tiebreakers.

Boston ended a three-game losing streak in the victory. Tristan Thompson had 12 points and 13 rebounds on Wednesday. Kemba Walker (oblique) is doubtful for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio lost to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 116-111. Dejounte Murray posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. The Spurs are tied for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. San Antonio has won five of its past six games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points on Wednesday. Lonnie Walker had 18. Derrick White (ankle) is not expected to play again this season.

How to make Spurs vs. Celtics picks

